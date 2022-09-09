Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.15.
TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Tilray Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.30 on Friday. Tilray has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Insider Transactions at Tilray
In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,646,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 11,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,978 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Tilray by 2,914.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 651,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
