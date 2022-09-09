TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $15.23

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $15.87. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $732.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.