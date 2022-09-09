Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Up 2.9%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

