Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.
Torrid Trading Up 5.8 %
NYSE CURV opened at $5.68 on Friday. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $25.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
