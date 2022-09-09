TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This is a boost from TPG Telecom’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

TPG Telecom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13.

Insider Activity

In other TPG Telecom news, insider Robert Millner bought 100,000 shares of TPG Telecom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.61 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$561,000.00 ($392,307.69).

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications to consumers, business, enterprise, government and wholesale customers services. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 28,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; and 7,000 submarine cable systems; and fiber internet, enterprise ethernet, cloud, SD-WAN, mobility, internet of things, and answering and messaging services.

Featured Stories

