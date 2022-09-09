Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 21,518 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 376% compared to the typical volume of 4,522 put options.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 359,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,978. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after buying an additional 158,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 191,753 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 259,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 132,010 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

