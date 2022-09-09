Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COOK. Credit Suisse Group cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Traeger by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

