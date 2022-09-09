Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.54

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.54 and traded as high as C$17.21. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.

Transcontinental Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.47 million and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

