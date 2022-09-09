Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRATF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Traton from €24.50 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traton from €30.00 ($30.61) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Traton stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Traton has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

