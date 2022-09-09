Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE TCN opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,247,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tricon Residential by 114.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 271,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

