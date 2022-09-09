Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

TSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.52.

TSE opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $898.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. Trinseo has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trinseo by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trinseo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trinseo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

