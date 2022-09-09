Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.
Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
