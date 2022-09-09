TrueFi (TRU) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $36.16 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,112.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00071324 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005669 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00079883 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

