Truist Financial Boosts Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $23.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BNL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 147.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

