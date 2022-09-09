Truist Financial Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $790.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.63.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $31.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $739.98. 35,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,305. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $605.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

