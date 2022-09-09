Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIMS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 89.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,066 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

