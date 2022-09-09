TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $143.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTGGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.81), with a volume of 835961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TTG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday.

TT Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £268.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.47.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

