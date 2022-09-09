TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $143.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.81), with a volume of 835961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TTG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday.

TT Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £268.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.47.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

TT Electronics Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

