Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.61

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 198725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

TRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $21,704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 639,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 486,359 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,577,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

