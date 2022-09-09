Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.61

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 198725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.
TRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.58.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
