Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $147.48 Million Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,432 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA accounts for approximately 4.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.16% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $147,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.4 %
Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
