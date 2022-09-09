Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $57.10 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $57,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. 98,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

