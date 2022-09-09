Tweedy Browne Co LLC Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 230,740 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,159,000. Thor Industries makes up about 0.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 54.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thor Industries Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

THO stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

