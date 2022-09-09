Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 544 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,974. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

