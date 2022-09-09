Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TTE stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 28,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

