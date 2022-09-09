U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 13,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 36,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.