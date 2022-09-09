Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.11

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 294621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($56.12) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

