Udine Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up 1.4% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 128,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,080,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of MSOS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,665. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.