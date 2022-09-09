Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,522 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,843,000 after acquiring an additional 177,354 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,277,379. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.42 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

