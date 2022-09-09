Ultiledger Reaches Market Cap of $24.72 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and $17,959.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (ULT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Ultiledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”.ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

