UniDex (UNIDX) Price Reaches $1.36

UniDex (UNIDX) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One UniDex coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006407 BTC on exchanges. UniDex has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $79,852.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniDex has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UNIDX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniDex is tronx.online.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars.

