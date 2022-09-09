Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.41 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00037025 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $33.16 million and $18.41 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00099807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00070703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033779 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

