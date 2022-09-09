United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Acquires $143,700.00 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Fire Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.84. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,516. The stock has a market cap of $749.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

