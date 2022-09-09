United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) is Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,091 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up about 3.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.16% of United Therapeutics worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 183.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

