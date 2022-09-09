United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,531 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of United Therapeutics worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

