UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $134,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 330,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $168,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $526.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,808. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.42. The firm has a market cap of $492.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

