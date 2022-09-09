Universal Health Realty Income Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $49.39 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.