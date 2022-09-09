UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.89. 21,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,411,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $626.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in UP Fintech by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $94,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Stories

