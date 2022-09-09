Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 119,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,926,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Upstart Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Upstart’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Upstart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

