Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $35.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,915 shares of company stock valued at $950,620. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Upwork by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

