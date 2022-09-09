Urban Logistics (OTC:PCILF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Logistics (OTC:PCILFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Urban Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:PCILF opened at 1.96 on Friday.

About Urban Logistics

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

