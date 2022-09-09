USDJ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.60 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $2.60 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00037418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,220.19 or 0.99616187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00038665 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ (USDJ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. The official website for USDJ is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.