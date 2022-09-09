USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $75,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

BAC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 570,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,904,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $280.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

