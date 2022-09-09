USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $232.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

