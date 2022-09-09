USS Investment Management Ltd Has $38.09 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 65,728 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.85. 160,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,159. The company has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

