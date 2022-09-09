USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.83. 351,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,856. The company has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $289.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.