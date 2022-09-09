USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 4,534 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $127,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.6 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.90. 461,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,759,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.33. The firm has a market cap of $451.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $383.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.