USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $242.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

