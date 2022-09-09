Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Utz Brands Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.19 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
