Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.19 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands



Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

