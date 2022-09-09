Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 39,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,216,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Vacasa Stock Up 7.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

In other Vacasa news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,125.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

