Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 39,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,216,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
