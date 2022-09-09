Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $54.90 Million

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004505 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.90 million and $29,707.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.38 or 1.00001197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Vai Profile

VAI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

