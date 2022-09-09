Valaris (VAL) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Valaris to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 710 2129 1840 55 2.26

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.46%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Valaris Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Valaris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Valaris has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ peers have a beta of 1.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion -$4.50 billion 83.82 Valaris Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 5.04

Valaris has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Valaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valaris beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

